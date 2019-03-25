UK PM May could put her Brexit deal to a vote in parliament on Tuesday - ITV reporter

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church, near High Wycombe, Britain March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May could put her twice-defeated Brexit divorce deal to a vote in parliament on Tuesday, ITV’s political correspondent said, though he later said no final decision had yet been taken on the timing.

“Understand PM going for Meaningful Vote 3 tomorrow. Only after that will she will consider indicative votes,” Paul Brand said.

“No 10 source just got in touch to say a ‘final decision’ hasn’t been taken on MV3 tomorrow,” he said. “The final date is “subject to conversations”, i.e. with the DUP, but tomorrow is the current plan.”