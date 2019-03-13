British minister Gove hints at indicative Brexit votes in parliament

Britain's environment minister Michael Gove appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain February 24, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NOT FOR USE MORE THAN 21 DAYS AFTER ISSUE.

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers may have an opportunity on Thursday to vote on whether to have indicative votes on different Brexit options, one of the most senior Brexit-supporting ministers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said.

When asked by a lawmaker if the government would grant a series of indicative votes on how to leave the EU, Environment Secretary Michael Gove told parliament:

“I think that, depending on how the House votes today, we may have an opportunity to vote on that proposition tomorrow.”

He added: “We as quickly as we possibly can (need to) find consensus.”