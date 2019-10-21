UK government wants Brexit bill to go through lower house of parliament this week

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government plans for parliament to debate and vote on its Withdrawal Agreement Bill this week, the leader of the lower house of parliament said on Monday, setting out a tight schedule for approval of legislation needed to leave the European Union.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, said the lower house of parliament would have a final vote on the bill on Thursday, the last stage before it will be debated and voted upon in the upper house of parliament, the House of Lords.

On Tuesday, he said the government wanted to have a second reading of the bill and then start the next stage, which will hand lawmakers the opportunity to propose changes to the legislation.