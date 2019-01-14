Brexit
January 14, 2019 / 11:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Back May's Brexit deal, leading EU conservative urges British MPs

1 Min Read

Manfred Weber of the Bavarian sister party CSU (Christian Social Union) delivers a guest speech during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Hamburg, Germany, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Manfred Weber, the lead candidate of the conservative European People’s Party for this year’s European Parliament elections, called on Britain’s legislators to back the withdrawal agreement reached between London and Brussels in a vote tomorrow.

“We invite our British friends to accept this offer,” he told reporters at a meeting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats’ parliamentary caucus. Weber, a senior European lawmaker, said the European parliament was ready to ratify the deal.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below