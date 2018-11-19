Germany's Weber says draft Brexit deal will not be renegotiated

Manfred Weber, Chairman of the European People's Party group (EPP) and EPP's top candidate in the European Parliament elections addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German conservative Manfred Weber, who is running to take over the European Union’s top job next year, said on Monday that the draft Brexit deal would not be renegotiated and the ball was now in Britain’s court.

Weber, leader of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament, said the draft deal represented a good offer both for the EU and Britain and would prevent chaos when Britain quits the EU in March 2019.

“The text that is currently on the table will not be re-negotiated,” he told a news conference in Berlin.