FILE PHOTO: A Union Jack flag flutters next to EU flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union aims to reach to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain this weekend if possible, the BBC said on Friday, citing an unnamed EU source close to the talks.

“Both sides are giving it their all. We’ll try and get this done this weekend if at all possible,” the BBC’s Europe editor, Katya Adler, quoted the source as saying.