PM May's chief enforcer listens to eurosceptic concerns over Brexit - source

The Conservative Party's Chief Whip Julian Smith arrives at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - One of Prime Minister Theresa May’s chief party enforcers listened to the concerns of eurosceptics in the governing Conservative Party and Northern Irish DUP on Wednesday, part of a charm offensive to try to win the Brexit vote next week.

Julian Smith, the chief parliamentary enforcer, or whip, met the MPs for around an hour and listened to their concerns about May’s Brexit deal but did not discuss detailed policy options to try to win their support, a source close to his office said.

“This was not about doing deals, it was about listening,” said one leading pro-Brexit lawmaker.