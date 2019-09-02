Government says will take time to look at no-deal Brexit legislation if passed

Britain's Education Secretary Gavin Williamson speaks to the media next to the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will take time to look at any legislation passed to block a no-deal Brexit, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Monday when asked whether ministers could ignore such a move.

Opposition lawmakers and some rebels in the ruling Conservative Party are seeking to change the law to force the government to delay its departure from the European Union, to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Asked about comments on Sunday from Michael Gove, the minister in charge of no-deal Brexit planning, who refused to say whether the government would abide by legislation designed to stop a no-deal Brexit, Williamson said:

“It’s quite normal for government to take the time to look at the legislation and see how it impacts in terms of the negotiations.

“Every government adheres to the law.”