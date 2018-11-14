May's deal will appall many, DUP MP says

FILE PHOTO: Nigel Dodds, the DUP's leader at Westminster, and Sammy Wilson, the DUP's Brexit spokesman leave 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The Brexit deal struck by Prime Minister Theresa May will be appalling to many people who will judge it when it comes to a vote in parliament, an MP from the Northern Irish party that supports May’s government said on Wednesday.

“I think that people will be appalled at this deal. To use (May’s) own words, no deal is better than a bad deal, and I would think that the House of Commons will give their judgement on it when it eventually comes to them,” Sammy Wilson, Brexit spokesman for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), told the BBC.