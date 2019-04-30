Britain's Labour hails progress in cross-party Brexit talks - The Times

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at church, as Brexit turmoil continues, near High Wycombe, Britain April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s government has made substantive moves in Brexit talks with the opposition Labour Party, The Times newspaper reported, citing unidentified Labour sources.

Labour sources were quoted as saying that the government appeared to have shifted its position on Labour’s key demands around a closer customs union with the European Union after Brexit.

May’s de-facto deputy, David Lidington, said the meeting was “productive” and “positive”. The talks are now expected to run into next week, The Times said.