July 27, 2018 / 11:27 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

British voters increasingly unhappy with PM May and her government - poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British voters are increasingly dissatisfied with Prime Minister Theresa May and her government, according to an opinion poll on Friday, with less than a third of respondents happy with May’s leadership.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd, Wales, July 26, 2018. Christopher Furlong/Pool via Reuters - RC111F883A30

The July poll showed 30 percent were satisfied with her leadership, down from 35 percent in June, with the rating for her government even lower at 22 percent, down from 30 percent in June. The survey of 1,023 adults was conducted for the Evening Standard newspaper by Ipsos MORI between July 20 and 24.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

