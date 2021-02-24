European Union, UK agree on joint effort to find N. Ireland solutions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union reiterated their commitment on Wednesday to their divorce deal obligations towards Northern Ireland and said they would work together to minimise post-Brexit trade disruption there.

The parties said in a joint statement that they would engage further with business groups in Northern Ireland and work towards finding pragmatic solutions, such as regarding supplies to supermarkets in the British province.

They also agreed to have another meeting of the “Joint Committee” to address the issue.