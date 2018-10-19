FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018

Extension of Brexit transition would not solve the problems - German minister

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union and Germany’s government will not block an extension of the post-Brexit transition period, but an extension alone will not solve the problems on hand, European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said on Friday.

German Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth holds a news conference at the German consulate after visiting the Turkish-German journalist Deniz Yucel at Silivri prison in Istanbul, Turkey, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

“If that solves problems and if a few more months are needed to negotiate the details of future relations, then it will certainly not fail because of the EU-27 and because of us in Berlin,” Roth told German broadcaster WDR.

“But an extension alone does not solve the problems,” he added.” “There is no reasonable solution yet over a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.”

Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Riham Alkousaa

