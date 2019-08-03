Johnson's top aide says UK lawmakers can't stop no-deal Brexit - Sunday Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is seen at Downing Street in London, Britain August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Lawmakers will be unable to prevent a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 even if they dismiss Britain’s government in a vote of no confidence next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top aide has advised, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

Dominic Cummings, one of the architects 2016 campaign to leave the European Union, told ministers that Johnson has the power to schedule a general election after the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline if lawmakers try to block a no-deal Brexit by bringing down the government, the Sunday Telegraph said, citing sources.

