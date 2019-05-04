Brexit
May 4, 2019 / 8:40 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

May 'optimistic' Brexit deal with Labour is near - Buzzfeed

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is optimistic that she is close to striking a deal to secure the opposition Labour Party’s support for a deal to leave the European Union, Buzzfeed News said on Saturday.

“In the last week government ministers and officials presented Labour with a new offer on a customs arrangement that would effectively see the UK remain in the key aspects of a customs union with the EU,” sources familiar with the talks told BuzzFeed News.

The website said that its sources did not know how soon a deal would be reached, and thought it possible that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would avoid striking a deal until after European Parliament elections due on May 23.

Related Coverage

Reporting by David Milliken and Kalia Shubham; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below