Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May has privately told cabinet ministers she will not take Britain out of the European Union without a deal, but is not yet ready to publicly rule out a no deal Brexit, The Sun reported bit.ly/2RT7okJ on Sunday.

May told members of her top team that ruling out no deal in public would remove a key bargaining chip in negotiations with the EU, the Sun reported, citing a cabinet source.