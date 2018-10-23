FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 12:02 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

May says confident of getting Brexit deal MPs can support

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May believes she can get a Brexit deal that will win the support of parliament, her spokesman said on Tuesday, brushing aside questions about a possible leadership challenge.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“The PM has always said that she believes that we will be able to secure a deal which all members of parliament will be able to support,” the spokesman told reporters.

Asked whether May was concerned about any possible vote of confidence against her, the spokesman said: “The PM is focussed on getting a deal.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James

