LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will make a two-day visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday, seeking to reassure businesses that her government will avoid a hard border after Brexit between the province and European Union member Ireland.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May speaks at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain July 16, 2018. Matt Cardy/Pool via REUTERS

“I look forward to hearing views from businesses on the border in Northern Ireland on our departure from the European Union,” May said in a statement.