Some UK MPs confident they can trigger a confidence vote in PM May - BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit-supporting members of Parliament in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party are increasingly confident they have enough support to trigger a no confidence vote in her leadership, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

A leadership challenge is triggered if 48 Conservative MPs write letters asking for one to the chairman of the party’s so-called 1922 committee, Graham Brady. May could be toppled if 158 of her 315 MPs vote against her.

