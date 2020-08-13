UK chief negotiator says aiming for Brexit deal in September

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost arrives to attend Brexit talks with EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier at the EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s assessment is that a Brexit agreement can be reached with the European Union in September, the UK chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday ahead of a round of negotiations with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier next week.

“As we keep saying, we are not looking for a special or unique agreement. We want a deal with, at its core, an FTA like those the EU has agreed with other friendly countries, like Canada,” Frost said on Twitter.

“The UK’s sovereignty, over our laws, our courts, or our fishing waters, is of course not up for discussion and we will not accept anything which compromises it - just as we aren’t looking for anything which threatens the integrity of the EU’s single market.”