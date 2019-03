Flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of a Brexit vote, in London, Britain March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

ROME (Reuters) - Italy would accept an extension of article 50 on Britain’s exit from the European Union if London requests it, junior foreign minister Guglielmo Picchi said on Wednesday.

Picchi, from the ruling League party, said on Twitter that Italy “will back the will of the British people” if the British parliament votes for a Brexit delay or if it decides to exit the EU without any deal.