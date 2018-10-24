FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 10:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Google, Facebook executives meet with UK government over no-deal Brexit - Telegraph

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The UK chiefs of Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Facebook (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google met with British government ministers in London on Wednesday to seek assurances over the impact of a no-deal Brexit on jobs and investment, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

The executives used the meeting to express concern over the potential impact on staff visas, rules on data sharing and UK research and education, the report said.

Slideshow (2 Images)

It said the meeting was attended by Culture Minister Jeremy Wright, Digital Minister Margot James, and Rona Fairhead from the Department for International Trade.

Ronan Harris, Google’s UK head is said to have asked ministers about the potential impact of Brexit laws around the transfer of data.

Facebook, Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown

