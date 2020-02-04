Sterling trading volumes boosted by Brexit to record high

LONDON (Reuters) - Tortuous Brexit negotiations helped send daily trading volumes in Britain’s pound to a record high last year, Bank of England data showed on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Commuters cycle past the Bank of England (C) in the City of London, August 7 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Increased activity in sterling, as well as more FX swap turnover, also sent Britain’s overall foreign exchange trading volumes to a record $2.88 trillion per day across all currencies, the BoE said in a survey of London’s FX industry, the world’s biggest. That broader figure was up 11% on 2018.

The UK central bank conducts two such surveys per year, in spring and autumn, and the latest one compared data from October 2019 with October 2018.

Its findings chime with the Bank of International Settlement’s triennial FX survey published in late 2019, which showed record global FX trading volumes thanks to the growth of FX swaps, and London cementing its position as the biggest centre for trading currencies.

The BoE said on Tuesday that rising volumes of FX swaps, outright forwards and non-deliverable forwards had offset declines in spot and options trading.

Volatility in forex markets has dropped to record lows in recent months, discouraging traders from buying and selling currencies. Sterling was the outlier to that trend last year as developments in the Brexit saga drove wild swings in the currency.

“The increased levels of trading in sterling pairs is hardly a surprise, given it has effectively been a proxy for one of the most significant political events in a generation. However, the decline in dollar/yuan is larger than most market observers probably expected,” said Dan Marcus, CEO of trading platform ParFX.

Trading in dollar/sterling jumped 33% year-on-year to $431 billion on average per day in October, accounting for 15% of all transactions in London’s market, the BoE said. That was up from $322 billion and a 12.6% share in October 2018.

Last October was the month that nailbiting negotiations between Brussels and London culminated in a new EU withdrawal deal before Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a national election.

The New York Federal Reserve said on Tuesday in its own survey that sterling/dollar posted the largest year-on-year increase in October for any major currency pair.

Euro/sterling turnover out of London also rose, beating the Chinese yuan/dollar as the seventh most traded currency pair.

Trading volumes in euro/dollar, by far the world’s most traded pair, fell marginally, while dollar/yen jumped 19%.