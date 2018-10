FILE PHOTO: Cuadrilla's Preston Road fracking site is seen near Blackpool, Britain, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British shale gas company Cuadrilla has paused fracking at its Preston New Road site in Lancashire, northwest England, after tremor of magnitude 1.1 was detected, the company said.

“In line with regulations, hydraulic fracturing has paused for 18 hours now, during which seismicity will continue to be closely monitored... Well integrity has been checked and verified,” Cuadrilla said in a statement.