UK watchdog reiterates concerns about funeral sector, mulls another probe

(Reuters) -Britain’s competition watchdog said on Friday it still has serious concerns about the lack of transparency in the funeral sector and may consider conducting another investigation when conditions surrounding the coronavirus crisis are more stable.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched in March last year an investigation into the sector, focusing on funeral directors and crematoria services, after a market study in 2018 revealed high prices were charged, taking advantage of grieving families.

The CMA suggested remedies in its report, stating that customers must be provided pricing information before they commit to a service, and that practices such as incentivising hospitals, care homes or hospices referring customers to a particular funeral director will be prohibited.

“The CMA will be keeping a close eye on this sector to make sure our remedies are properly implemented,” CMA Panel Inquiry Chair Martin Coleman said, adding that organising a funeral is often very distressing and people can be especially vulnerable during this time.

Demand for funerals had led to an unprecedented rise due to the high number of deaths from COVID-19, although the nature of these proceedings has been drastically altered because of social distancing rules and limitations on gatherings.

The regulator reiterated that it was currently unable to impose price controls on the funeral sector due to the pandemic, but provided further details on remedies including recommending the establishment of a regulatory regime to monitor the sector.