UK watchdog still has serious concerns about funeral sector

(Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Friday it continues to have serious concerns about the funeral sector and that it may revisit its investigation when conditions surrounding the coronavirus crisis are more stable.
The Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation focusing on funeral directors and crematoria services in March last year, after a market study in 2018 revealed high prices were charged, taking advantage of grieving families.
