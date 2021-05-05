Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

UK foreign minister Raab: We're looking for constructive, calibrated approach to China

By Reuters Staff

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives as G7 foreign ministers meet at Lancaster House in London, Britain, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Group of Seven countries are looking for a “constructive, calibrated approach” to China, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday following a foreign ministers’ meeting in London.

“We’re all looking for a constructive, calibrated approach; engaging where there’s scope to do so on things like climate change and being very clear on the values we hold dear,” Raab told reporters.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

