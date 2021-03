FILE PHOTO: Britain's outgoing Prime Minister, David Cameron, accompanied by his wife Samantha, daughters Nancy (C) and Florence and son Arthur, speaks before leaving number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday he did not think former Prime Minister David Cameron had done anything wrong over his conduct on behalf of Greensill Capital.

“What I am questioning is whether David Cameron did anything wrong and I don’t think he did,” Kwarteng told BBC Radio.