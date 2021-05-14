GFG Alliance says will fully co-operate with UK fraud investigation

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Lochaber Aluminium smelter and hydroelectric site, which is owned by Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance, at Fort William, Scotland, Britain March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - GFG Alliance said on Friday it will co-operate fully with the investigation into the company by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office.

“GFG Alliance continues to serve its customers around the world and is making progress in the refinancing of its operations which are benefitting from the operational improvements it has made and the very strong steel, aluminium and iron ore markets,” GFG Alliance said in a statement.