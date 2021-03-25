UK's former leader Cameron under lobbying investigation

FILE PHOTO: Britain's former Prime Minister David Cameron attends a National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Britain, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s former prime minister David Cameron is being investigated by an independent oversight body after reports he had campaigned for government help for now collapsed supply chain financier Greensill Capital.

The Financial Times reported that Cameron lobbied the government to increase the company’s access to COVID-19 loan schemes, months before the finance company collapsed.

“The Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists is investigating whether Mr David Cameron has engaged in unregistered consultant lobbying,” the body said in a statement on Thursday.

It said it would not comment further while the investigation was ongoing.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had no knowledge that Cameron had lobbied Downing Street officials to help Greensill. His spokesman said last week that the finance ministry decided not to support a request made by the collapsed company for the loans after “due process”.