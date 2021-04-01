UK PM Johnson says on Liberty Steel: 'very hopeful' we'll get a solution

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen wearing a protective mask during a visit to a DIY shop in Middlesbrough, Britain, April 1, 2021. Scott Heppell/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was very hopeful that there would soon be a solution worked out for Liberty Steel.

Asked if he would step in to ensure no jobs would be lost at Liberty Steel, Johnson said: “I think that British steel is a great national asset and the fact that we make steel in this country is of strategic long term importance.”

“I’m very hopeful we will get a solution,” Johnson said.