UK's Sunak: former prime ministers should follow lobbying rules

FILE PHOTO: Britain's former Prime Minister David Cameron arrives to attend the National Service of Remembrance, on Remembrance Sunday, at The Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Britain, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said it was important that people, including former prime ministers, followed the rules on lobbying.

Last week an independent oversight body cleared former prime minister David Cameron of breaking rules after reports he lobbied Downing Street officials to help collapsed supply chain financier Greensill Capital secure state-backed loans - although questions remain about his involvement.

“I think it’s important that, whoever people are, whether they’re prime ministers or anyone else, that they follow the rules and the guidelines that we have in place for lobbying,” Sunak told ITV’s political editor Robert Peston.