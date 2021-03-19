Administrators layoff 440 workers at lender Greensill Capital - Guardian

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Greensill Bank is pictured in downtown Bremen, Germany, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

(Reuters) - More than a week after British fund Greensill Capital collapsed into administration, 440 workers have been laid off in London and Cheshire, Guardian newspaper reported bit.ly/3c6Uqs9 on Friday.

Grant Thornton administrators, which took over the company’s operations last week and are on the lookout for a buyer for the Greensill business, had to cut the jobs, the report said.

On March 8, Greensill filed for insolvency days after losing investor funding and insurance coverage for its supply chain financing business.

“Whilst the joint administrators are in continued discussion with interested parties in relation to the purchase of certain Greensill Capital assets, regrettably the joint administrators of Greensill Capital Management Company Limited have had to make [circa] 440 redundancies from the UK workforce,” a spokesman for Grant Thornton told Guardian.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday that former prime minister David Cameron lobbied the government to increase the company’s access to loan schemes, months before the finance company collapsed.

Administrators at Grant Thornton, and Greensill did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comments.