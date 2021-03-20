Greensill administrators lay off some 440 staff

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Greensill Bank is pictured in downtown Bremen, Germany, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

(Reuters) - Administrators of British-based Greensill Capital have laid off about 440 workers following the finance firm’s collapse, they said on Saturday.

The job cuts were made “whilst the joint administrators are in continued discussion with interested parties in relation to the purchase of certain Greensill Capital assets,” accountants Grant Thornton said in a statement.

A smaller number of staff have been retained, they added.

Greensill entered administration on March 8 after losing insurance coverage.

The Guardian newspaper, which earlier reported bit.ly/3c6Uqs9 the job cuts, said they affected workers in London and Cheshire.

The administrators have also said that 34 creditors of Greensill Capital Pty, the Australian parent of the British company, submitted more than A$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion) in claims to the company.