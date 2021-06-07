Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK house prices rise by most in nearly 7 years - Halifax

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An estate agent board is displayed outside a property in London, Britain July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices in May were 9.5% higher than a year earlier, their biggest annual increase in nearly seven years, mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday.

House prices in May were 1.3% higher than in April, when they rose by 1.5%. Economists polled by Reuters had on average forecast a 1.2% monthly increase and a 10.0% annual rise.

(This story corrects record to ‘nearly’ seven years)

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden/Guy Faulconridge

