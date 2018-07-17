Irish PM says UK Brexit amendments won't change Irish position

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision on Monday to accept the demands of hardline Brexit campaigners will not change Ireland’s negotiating position on Brexit, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told Irish state broadcaster RTE on Monday.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Theresa May meet during an European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

The British parliament on Monday accepted Brexit campaigners’ demands for a legal guarantee that there would be no post-Brexit customs border in the Irish sea. That move could complicate Ireland’s demand for a backstop agreement that could have kept Northern Ireland but not the rest of the United Kingdom in an EU customs union.

Varadkar said the vote “shouldn’t give us any reason to change our position” in Brexit negotiations, RTE reported.