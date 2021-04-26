Britain says Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to visit Japan, S Korea on maiden deployment

FILE PHOTO: Royal Navy aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is towed by tugs as it arrives at Portsmouth Naval base, Britain August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Britain’s HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier will lead a flotilla of Royal Navy ships through Asian waters on port visits to Japan and South Korea on its maiden deployment, the British embassy in Tokyo said on Monday.

The high profile visits, aimed at bolstering security ties in East Asia, come amid tensions in the region as concern grows in Japan over any threat posed to neighbouring Taiwan by China.