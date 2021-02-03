UK PM Johnson's adviser on the union Luke Graham quits - FT

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief adviser on the union, Luke Graham, has departed after a dispute inside Downing Street over the UK government's strategy to counter growing calls for Scottish independence, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/2MSwdv8 on Wednesday.

Oliver Lewis, an adviser to Boris Johnson, would be leading after Graham’s departure, the FT said, citing government officials.

The UK government did not respond to Reuters request for comment.