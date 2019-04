Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell of Labour Party is seen outside the Cabinet Office, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and the opposition Labour Party on Brexit are constructive and positive, Labour finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Friday.

“Talks are going on, constructive, so we’re hopeful, positive,” McDonnell said in a broadcast clip. “But we’ll see by the end of next week how far we’ve got.”