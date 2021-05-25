UK's Sunak to propose powers to block London stock listings on security grounds - FT

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak stands near a mask prop during a local election campaign visit to Northern School of Art in Hartlepool, Britain, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith/Pool

(Reuters) - UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is to set out plans for a tougher regime governing flotations on the London Stock Exchange, allowing listings of companies to be blocked on national security grounds as concerns mount about dirty money in British financial markets, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Sunak will launch a consultation within the next fortnight setting out proposals, the report added, citing the treasury.