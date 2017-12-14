Sterling slips on disappointment over no BoE hawkish turn

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling traded flat after rising against the euro on Thursday, with some traders disappointed the Bank of England had stuck to its view that interest rates were likely to rise only gradually, despite above-target inflation and progress in Brexit talks.

British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration

The BoE said in a statement that last week’s breakthrough in Brexit talks has reduced the risk of Britain leaving the European Union in a disorderly way and may boost economic confidence.

But it also said only “modest increases” in the Bank Rate, currently 0.5 percent, would be warranted over the next few years.

Sterling slipped to as low as $1.3412 after the statement, down from $1.3450 beforehand, before recovering to trade at $1.3436, still up 0.1 percent on the day.

Against the euro, the pound erased earlier gains to trade around 88.10 pence.

“Given there is this mood that 2018 might be a year when central banks might turn a bit more hawkish, there was a bit of a hawkish expectation today,” said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley.

“But I would have been very surprised if the Bank had changed its tone significantly from November… It would seem very unsual for them to suddenly disagree with themselves in such a short period of time.”

The BoE’s monetary policy committee last month voted 7-2 in favour of raising rates by a quarter of a percentage point, and maintained its forecast that the economy would grow 1.6 percent next year - slightly faster than expected by the government and most economists polled by Reuters.

Since then, inflation has risen to its highest since March 2012 at 3.1 percent, data showed this week. The BoE says this overshoot is almost all due to sterling’s fall after June 2016’s Brexit vote, and it expects inflation to fall slowly next year.

But some investors had expected the inflation overshoot - as well as Brexit talks progress - to drive a more hawkish tone from the BoE.

“The latest minutes endorse the view that last month’s BoE hike is a one off for now, removing the Brexit cut,” said Mizuho’s head of hedge fund currency sales Neil Jones, referring to the BoE’s emergency 25 basis-point rate cut in the wake of the 2016 vote for Brexit.

Domestic data suggested the economy might be slowing slightly into the end of the year, and Brexit remained a big uncertainty going forward, the central bank said.