Sterling climbs as strong GDP data bolsters BoE hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s pound climbed more than half a percent against the dollar on Wednesday after data showed the economy picking up speed, bolstering expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next week.

Pound coins are seen in this photo illustration taken in Manchester, Britain September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration

Quarterly gross domestic product growth rose to 0.4 percent in the third quarter from 0.3 percent in the second, beating expectations for 0.3 percent growth.

The pound climbed as high as $1.3203 GBP=D3 after the numbers from $1.3124 beforehand, leaving the currency up half a percent on the day.

Against the euro, sterling strengthened to 89.18 pence EURGBP=D3, also up half a percent.

“The data is likely to give some support to those in the BoE who think a rate hike is appropriate at the Nov. 2 meeting,” Sam Lynton-Brown, currency analyst at BNP Paribas, said.

The BoE is widely expected to return rates to 0.50 percent from 0.25 percent after its policy meeting next week, the first hike in borrowing costs in over a decade, though there are doubts about whether that will be the start of a steady tightening cycle.

“It’s unlikely that this would mark the beginning of a series of rate hikes,” said Hamish Muress, currency analyst at OFX.

“Instead, it should signal a move out of ‘emergency mode’ for the Bank of England, providing the Bank with the ability to lower rates once again, should the economy need a boost around the Brexit deadline in 2019.”

Concerns about the progress of talks on Britain’s departure from the European Union continue to weigh on the pound, with businesses and investors keen to see a framework in place soon for the two-year transitional period after Britain formally leaves in March 2019.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday that Britain must accept the full economic and legal status quo in a post-Brexit transition period and should expect no tailor-made terms on trade in its future relationship.

“More than anything else it’s the minutiae with regards to Brexit that - beyond that BoE meeting - still connects with people (in the foreign exchange market),” Simon Derrick, currency analyst at BNY Mellon, said.

“The further we get down the line, the longer the negotiations drag on, the more companies will have to take a more defensive line when considering Brexit and I think that’s a sterling negative,” he said.

Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday that Britain wants an outline agreement with the EU on the transitional arrangements by the first quarter of 2018.