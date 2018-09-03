FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sterling extends losses vs dollar, euro on disappointing PMI data

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling extended losses against the dollar and the euro on Monday after British manufacturers had their weakest month in over two years, according to survey data.

FILE PHOTO: British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

The British currency, which was already on the back foot on negative Brexit headlines, fell to the day’s lows at $1.2886, down 0.6 percent on the day. [GBP/]

Against the euro, the British currency fell by a similar margin to 90.09 pence.

British manufacturers had their weakest month in over two years and export orders suffered a rare fall in August, a survey showed.

Government bond futures edged up after the data to touch a session high of 122.44 at 0831 GMT, up 11 ticks on the day and about 7 ticks higher than their level before the data.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and David Milliken; Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan

