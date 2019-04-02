Foreign Exchange Analysis
Sterling rallies as PM May seeks Brexit extension

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound rallied against the euro and the dollar on Tuesday after Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain needs a further extension of Article 50 to ensure it leaves the European Union in a timely manner.

Fears that the United Kingdom may crash out of the EU without a deal by April 12 had pressured the pound earlier on fears of a protracted Brexit logjam.

The pound rallied as much as 0.3 percent against the dollar to above $1.31. It strengthened against the euro to 85.49 pence.

