LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rose to the day’s high after British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said on Thursday the possibility of a no-deal Brexit is leading lawmakers to reconsider backing the Brexit deal.

The British currency rose 0.2 percent to the day’s high at $1.3080.

British lawmakers could be given a vote on a revised Brexit deal as early as next week as talks with the European Union have been constructive, Hammond said.