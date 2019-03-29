Sterling up 0.5 percent on Sun report of growing support for PM May's deal

FILE PHOTO: A British Pound Sterling note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rallied to the day’s high on Friday after the Sun Newspaper’s political editor reported former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and others previously opposed to Prime Minister’s Theresa May’s Brexit deal may now be willing to support it.

Expectations that some Labour Party lawmakers and the Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which props up May’s government might offer support briefly pulled the British currency to a high of $1.3135.

Against the euro, it gained 0.4 percent to 85.540 pence.