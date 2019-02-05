Foreign Exchange Analysis
Sterling's losses deepen as Brexit outlook turns cautious

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound accelerated its losses against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday on the back of renewed selling pressure after the currency fell below a key market level following weak data.

Against the dollar, the pound fell half a percent at $1.2961. It also fell by a similar margin against the euro at 88.18 pence.

Traders said some solid selling by institutional investors around $1.30 levels against the dollar sent the pound tumbling across the board.

Earlier, the pound fell below a 200-day moving average of $1.3037 after a survey showed firms in the dominant services sector reporting job cuts for the first time in six years.

