Sterling slips on report May to suggest early Brexit
September 22, 2017 / 1:38 PM / a month ago

Sterling slips on report May to suggest early Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A British ten pound banknote is seen in a photo illustration taken March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling slipped 0.3 cents against the dollar on Friday as investors awaited a key speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May, after the Telegraph newspaper reported that she would raise the possibility of Britain leaving the EU before March 2019.

Sterling dipped to as low as $1.3550, down from around $1.3580, leaving it down 0.2 percent on the day.

The FTSE 100 rose as sterling fell, last up 0.2 percent, while mid-caps hit a session high, up 0.2 percent.

Reporting by Jemima Kelly, Ritvik Carvalho and Helen Reid; Editing by Nigel Stephenson

