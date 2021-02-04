Negative BOE rate bets pushed to Feb 2022; pound firms

LONDON (Reuters) - Money market pushed out their expectations for negative UK interest all the way out to February 2022 after the Bank of England’s Thursday meeting while ten-year bond yields rose to the highest since November.

FILE PHOTO: Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester, Britain, Septem,ber 21, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

The pound firmed and UK bank stocks pared some of their losses after the BOE statement which appeared to hint that there were no immediate plans to cut rates into negative territory.

The BOE Britain’s banks would need at least six months to prepare for any cut in interest rates to negative territory.

It kept its stimulus programme unchanged at a total of 895 billion pounds and maintained its Bank Rate at 0.1% and left the size of its total asset purchase programme ($1.22 trillion).

Money markets pushed out expectations for a rate cut by six months to Feb 2022, compared to August 2021 before the Bank’s decisions.

The pound, trading half a percent lower to the dollar before the BOE statement, pared losses and jumped into positive territory to trade at $1.3646.

British stocks touched a session low shortly after the statement, with the blue chip index FTSE 100 falling 0.4% and the mid capitalisation benchmark dipping 0.1%. UK banks however pared to some losses and were down 0.25%.

Graphic: Money markets push out negative rate bets from BoE,

Ten-year gilt yields rose above 0.4% for the first time since last November, up 3 basis points on the day, while two-year yields rose to 0.050%, up 3.5 bps on the day.