Pound dives under $1.30 as service sector shock compounds Brexit impasse

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound slumped to two-week lows on Tuesday after weak survey data and uncertainty about the progress of Brexit negotiations pushed the currency below a key market level forcing big investors to cut some of their pound bets.

While a weak Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report was the initial catalyst for the pound’s fall, its losses accelerated after it broke convincingly below the 200-day moving average against the resurgent dollar, an important technical level that forced more investors to join the selloff.

At a time when uncertainty over the outlook for Brexit negotiations has sapped broader demand for the pound with less than two months to go before Brexit, the pound fell more than half a percent against the dollar and euro, slumping below the $1.30-mark against the dollar GBP=D3.

“Some solid investor-style sell flows are going through the sub-$1.30 levels responding to combination of technical, economic and political sell signals,” said Neil Jones, head of hedge fund FX sales at Mizuho.

Sterling hit the day’s low at $1.2938, falling 0.7 percent by 1530 GMT to its lowest level since Jan. 23. It had been higher before the PMI data, at $1.3051 against a broadly firm dollar.

“The PMI report is quite disappointing and points to a softening labour market, and that adds to the general uncertainty hanging over the currency in the short term,” said Credit Agricole currency strategist Manuel Oliveri.

A closely watched gauge of the world’s fifth-biggest economy, the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI, fell to 50.1 in January from 51.2 in December — its lowest level since July 2016 and barely above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

LOW VOLS

The pound’s fall came as the dollar firmed to its highest since Jan. 25, up 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies. Once sterling fell under the 200-day moving average at $1.3037 some large investors scrambled to cut their long positions in the pound, dealers said.

The pound also turned negative against the euro, sinking to a day’s low of 88.18 pence, down half a percent on the day.

The weak data comes before a Bank of England meeting on Thursday, but little clarity is expected on the interest rate path. Interest rates last went up in August 2018, and the next move will probably hinge on how Brexit plays out.

Sterling has been supported in recent weeks by a belief that a last-minute parliament deal will avert the catastrophe of a no-deal Brexit and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday there was still time to find a solution to the impasse.

However, jitters have returned after the Jan. 29 vote in parliament which asked British Prime Minister Theresa May to persuade the EU to accept changes to the Brexit agreement before the March 29 departure date.

With another parliament vote due in mid-February, derivatives markets are painting a cautious outlook for the pound with shorter-dated risk reversals indicating a greater bias for sterling puts over calls.

Puts are options that confer the right to sell at a certain price while call options allow a holder to buy. Two-week implied volatility, also covering the period of the vote, has crept higher.